Katherine Jenkins has addressed comments about her that were allegedly made by David Beckham in a series of leaked private emails.

The classical singer's OBE was reportedly branded a "f***ing joke" by the footballer, who was apparently furious to have missed out on a knighthood.

Beckham was alleged to have also referred to Jenkins taking drugs - which she has admitted to trying when she was younger - where it was suggested that her OBE was for "singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke".

In an interview with Fabulous magazine Jenkins said she was hurt by reports of the comments.

"I'm a human being. Of course something like that would be hurtful," she said.

"But at the same time I've learned when you're famous sometimes you get dragged into things you shouldn't be involved in.

"Sometimes people feel like they know you, but actually they know nothing about you."

Jenkins was awarded her OBE in the 2014 New Year's Honours for services to music and charity.

Representatives for the singer issued a response shortly after the emails were leaked, that defended her OBE with reference to her extensive charity work.

Manager Jonathan Shalit told The Sun: "Beckham says, 'Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F***ing joke'.

"I say Katherine was awarded an OBE for her services to music and charity.

"With regards to the taking of coke which Katherine has courageously publicly admitted with great honesty - this was when she was in her early 20s still studying, over a decade before she was awarded her OBE and started her recording career."

At the time the emails were leaked, Beckham's longtime PR Simon Oliveira - to whom the emails were addressed - said that the emails had been "hacked and doctored" from a private account.

"This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture," he said.