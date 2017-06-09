Katy Perry tickets for her 2018 UK tour go on sale today.

The pop star will be performing the biggest hits from her previous albums as well as from her forthcoming new record Witness.

Witness: The Tour is Perry's first run since her sold-out Prismatic tour which concluded in 2015.

She plays the following dates and venues:

Thursday 14 June - The O2 Arena, London - TICKETS

Monday 18 June - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham - TICKETS

Tuesday 19 June - Sheffield Arena, Sheffield - TICKETS

Thursday 21 June - Echo Arena Liverpool, Liverpool - TICKETS

Friday 22 June - Manchester Arena, Manchester - TICKETS

Sunday 24 June - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow - TICKETS

Monday 25 June - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne - TICKETS

Got sweaty palms already? Check out our handy tips for dealing with the demand:

1) Make sure you are ready and waiting with the web page up at least five minutes before 9am.

2) Do not let your computer, phone or whatever device holds the key to your happiness run out of battery.

3) Register your details with the website you are booking from in advance, if you can, but don’t panic if you haven’t left enough time as your tickets will be held while you fill out your information

4) Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning no-one gets to go.

5) Get your friends to try too, but stay in contact in case you all succeed and end up with a bunch of tickets you didn’t want. If you do need to sell any on, do so at face value. No-one likes a tout.

6) Be patient and avoid refreshing or switching between browsers. Stick with one tab and have some faith! Be prepared to wait for an hour to get tickets