  1. Culture
  2. Music
  3. News

Katy Perry's 'Chained to the Rhythm' music video has some pretty clear Trump references

It's set in a doom-laden dystopian theme park

Click to follow
The Independent Culture

Popular videos

Katy Perry's new single 'Chained to the Rhythm' has pretty clear references to the political climate, with the hook discussing how we're all living in a comfortable "bubble" as the clock ticks down to "the empire".

The sherbet-dusted reggae-pop beat behind it keeps things upbeat though, and many listeners are probably too busy "dance dance dancing to the distortion" to think about them. The same can't be said for the video.

The Mathew Cullen-directed vid, shot at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, sees Perry travel to a utopian-looking theme park with very dystopian rides that hurl people to their deaths in a variety of vertiginous ways.

  • Read more

Katy Perry's subtle Grammys nod to Senator Elizabeth Warren

One, in particular, sees a black couple being thrown from an area signposted as 'No place like home' over a wall. A wall.

The music video follows the lyric video for the song, which was much less political and centred around a hamster with a penchant for gourmet food.

Comments