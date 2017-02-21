Katy Perry's new single 'Chained to the Rhythm' has pretty clear references to the political climate, with the hook discussing how we're all living in a comfortable "bubble" as the clock ticks down to "the empire".

The sherbet-dusted reggae-pop beat behind it keeps things upbeat though, and many listeners are probably too busy "dance dance dancing to the distortion" to think about them. The same can't be said for the video.

The Mathew Cullen-directed vid, shot at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, sees Perry travel to a utopian-looking theme park with very dystopian rides that hurl people to their deaths in a variety of vertiginous ways.

One, in particular, sees a black couple being thrown from an area signposted as 'No place like home' over a wall. A wall.

The music video follows the lyric video for the song, which was much less political and centred around a hamster with a penchant for gourmet food.