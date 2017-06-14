Katy Perry's new album Witness is getting a pretty mixed response from critics, one of the worst reviews coming from Spin which said it "has the inherent appeal of a spectacular failure, but that’s about it."

It seems prolific indie musician Sufjan Stevens isn't a fan either, talking about it in a new Tumblr post entitled: 'LORD HAVE MERCY'

Singling out a lyric from the track 'Deja Vu', he wrote:

"Your words are like Chinese water torture..." literal lyrics from the new Katy Perry album LORD JESUS HAVE MERCY. And y'all thought it was weird when I wrote, "Tuesday night at the Bible study...." Lord Jesus. Katy Perry was probably at THAT SAME BIBLE STUDY. We probably did popcorn prayer together. I love this world.'

Stevens appeared to be drawing attention to the clumsiness of the metaphor, while the bible study line possibly references her Christian upbringing.

Perry has been pushing her new album hard, taking part in a 72-hour lifestream from a Big Brother-esque house.