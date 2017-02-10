After teasing it using disco ball-cum-music players dotted around the world, Katy Perry has finally dropped her new song ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ on the public, an upbeat, reggae-tinged track.

It used to be that lyric videos were just the words set to some simple visuals, but a new Katy Perry song is such big business that the lyric video is essentially a music video in its own right, directed by Aya Tanimura and seeing a miniature meal being assembled for, it turns out, a hamster.

The hamster is watching a hamster wheel on TV (satire alert), tying in with the lyric: “Living our lives through a lens/Trapped in our white-picket fence/Like ornaments/So comfortable, we live in a bubble”.

Perry is expected to perform the track, which will feature on her upcoming fifth album, at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Ahead of the new single, she was mostly concentrated on political activities, taking part in the Women's March on Washington and heading up a PSA looking at whether Trump's xenophobic remarks might cause history to repeat itself.