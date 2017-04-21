Kendal Calling festival has added a wealth of new acts to its lineup for its music and comedy stages.

British Sea Power will be bringing their new album Let The Dancers Inherit The Party to the festival for what will undoubtedly be a classic, flamboyant live show.

Our favourite Welsh rockers Feeder are also on board - expect classic hits along with material from their brilliant, latest album All Bright Electric.

Kendal Calling 2017 will also be welcoming newcomers Redfaces, MarthaGunn, Catherine McGrath, The Rhythm Method, Outlya, Maruja, Colonel Mustard And The Dijon 5, Dead!, Off Bloom, Little Hours, Larkins, Moses, Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles, Have You Ever Seen The Jane Fonda Aerobic VHS and The Snuts.

The Soapbox Comedy stage will feature Canadian comics Tony Law and Tom Stade, TV comedy favourite James Acaster and Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss alongside Rob Deering’s ‘Beat This’, John Kearns, Katie Mulgrew, Chris Washington, Mark Olver, Thom Foole’s House Party, Harriet Dyer, Allyson June Smith and Lou Conran.

This is the 12th consecutive sell out for the award-winning festival but, despite huge demand, organisers are keeping capacity the same in order to keep its unique atmosphere.

Weekend ticket holders can purchase one of the final Thursday tickets here. Make sure you check out The Independent's stage while you're there!