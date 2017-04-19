Kendrick Lamar's DNA music video centres around an intense performance from Don Cheadle

Kendrick Lamar is on a roll with music videos, the one for 'HUMBLE.' being nothing short of iconic and his latest for 'DNA.' featuring a captivating war of words between a suspect played by Kendrick and a detective played by film actor Don Cheadle.

The video opens with a sample of 'YAH.', the track that follows 'DNA.' on new album DAMN., before Cheadle's character enters the interrogation room and cruelly jokes that DNA stands for 'Dead Nigga Association'.

Sending him into a trance with the lie detector machine, Kendrick has him correct himself as Cheadle spits the words of the song, the pair ending up kind of sparring with the bars.

I love how Don Cheadle learnt not only Kendrick's words but his gestures pic.twitter.com/uZBIWWOHWx — Christopher Hooton (@ChristophHooton) April 19, 2017

The video, directed by Nabil, later sees Kung Fu Kenny throwing dice in an alley, lying in an open casket and firing words at the camera in black and white.

Also sampling To Pimp a Butterfly's 'Hood Politics', the 'DNA.' video has racked up over six million YouTube views in under 24 hours.

Kendrick headlined Coachella on Sunday night.