Kendrick Lamar headlined Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last night, just two days after the release of his new album DAMN.

Looking very "Kung Fu Kenny" in an Eastern outfit, Kendrick tore through some older songs and invited several guests onstage, but the set was centred around the new LP.

'BLOOD.' was first up, with the rapper coming out after the Fox News clip it samples was played above the stage (one of the pundits in it responded yesterday). He also performed 'ELEMENT.', 'LUST.', 'XXX.', 'GOD.', 'PRIDE.' (while hanging in mid-air) and closed the set with 'HUMBLE.' before coming back out for 'LOVE.'

K-Dot brought out Schoolboy Q, Future and Travis Scott during the set, all of whom were also playing at Coachella.

The festival was live streamed again this year. There isn't a playback option, but you can watch some key moments above.