The theory that Kendrick Lamar was going to drop a second album on Easter Sunday may not have come to pass, but it looks like DAMN. won't be his last release of the year.

Kung Fu Kenny returned to his hometown of Compton yesterday to sign copies of his new album at a Best Buy (keeping it humble). A member of his TDE crew filmed the event on Instagram Live and around 21 minutes in, apropos nothing, Kendrick says: "I got some more music".

Given his track record this wouldn't be a surprise, and we're not just talking features - last year he surprised the world by dropping untitled. unmastered., a compilation album of offcuts from To Pimp a Butterfly.

K-Dot's words match up with what DAMN. contributor Kid Capri recently said to Mass Appeal:

“I came to the studio and recorded a lot of stuff, they took what they wanted, placed it where they needed to place it. I think they’ve got some more stuff—there are some more things—coming out later, but for right now, that’s what happened.”

It seems we can expect more Kendrick material soon then, it's just a case of whether it's some kind of DAMN. postscript or a fully-fledged new release.