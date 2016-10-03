Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in Paris by masked men on Sunday night, and the news reached her husband Kanye West as he was mid-set at the Meadows Festival in New York.

Kanye had just delivered the chorus of ‘Heartless’ when, seen in the video above, he promptly announced: “I’m sorry, family emergency, I have to stop the show”.

The crowd were initially confused, but word quickly spread of Kardashian’s predicament once phones were checked.

Kim Kardashian robbed of jewellery worth millions of dollars in Paris

Up to five armed and masked men dressed as police officers are believed to have stolen jewellery worth millions from Kardashian, with the robbery taking place around 3am in her Paris hotel room.

A spokesperson for the model said she is “badly shaken but physically unharmed”.

“The loss amounts to several million euros, mostly jewellery. The total amount is still being evaluated,” police told the AFP news agency.

It is not clear where Kardashian West’s two children North, three, and Saint, nine months, were at the time. Her representative did not immediately respond to a further request for comment.