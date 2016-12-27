Kodaline frontman Steve Garrigan has posted a heartwarming video of the moment he gives his dad a brand new car for Christmas.

The lead singer's father Des is seen unwrapping what he thinks is a watch at the family home in Fingal, Ireland, only to find a set of car keys.

Obviously stunned, he is led outside by his son and the rest of the family where the car is parked - complete with a customised licence place.

Easily the best thing I've ever done being able to do this for my Dad is the greatest feeling ever, he's done so much for me @GarriganDes pic.twitter.com/3pxHa4YEuL — Steve Garrigan (@SteveKodaline) December 26, 2016

"Jesus Christ!" his father says. "Steve, what the f**k."

Garrigan wrote on Twitter: 'Easily the best thing I've ever done being able to do this for my Dad is the greatest feeling ever, he's done so much for me."

Kodaline found fame in 2007 when they released their own single 'Give Me a Minute' under their former band name 21 Demands, which made history as the first single to top the Irish Singles Charts.

In 2015 the Irish rock band released their second album Coming Up For Air, which entered the UK Albums Chart at number four and included two UK Top 40 singles.

The band currently have two scheduled performance dates in summer 2017 - at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, and NOS Alive festival in Portugal.​