Lady Gaga tickets go on sale today for a tour supporting her recent album Joanne.

The tour takes in dates in the UK, including a show at the O2 Arena in London

Lady Gaga tickets are on sale from 9am - Buy here

Prices for the O2 in London begin at £50.54 (including fees) for upper block, while standing are £69.25.

The UK tour dates announced so far are:

9 October - O2 Arena, Lodnon

15 October - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

17 October - Manchester Arena

It's highly likely that additional nights will be added in the gaps between those dates if demand is high enough.

Joanne is Gaga's fifth album - her tour begins in Canada on 1 August and ends in Salt Lake City on 14 December.

Got sweaty palms already? Check out our handy tips for dealing with the demand:

1) Make sure you are ready and waiting with the web page up at least five minutes before 9am.

2) Do not let your computer, phone or whatever device holds the key to your happiness run out of battery.

3) Register your details with the website you are booking from in advance, if you can, but don’t panic if you haven’t left enough time as your tickets will be held while you fill out your information

4) Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning no-one gets to go.

5) Get your friends to try too, but stay in contact in case you all succeed and end up with a bunch of tickets you didn’t want. If you do need to sell any on, do so at face value. No-one likes a tout.

6) Be patient and avoid refreshing or switching between browsers. Stick with one tab and have some faith! Be prepared to wait for an hour to get tickets