Lady Gaga jumped from the roof at the Super Bowl and immediately became a meme

Lady Gaga seemed to jump from the heavens on Sunday night to kick off her electric Super Bowl halftime performance and immediately became one of the funniest memes of the year.
Surrounded by red, white, and blue drones creating the image of an American flag, Gaga stood on the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium singing a medley of American classics—”God Bless America,” “This Land is Your Land,” and a quick recital of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Then, the 30-year-old literally jumped to midfield with the help of a harness that guided her to center stage. There she performed an exciting set with a setlist including: “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Just Dance,” “Bad Romance,” and a few others. She ended the show by tossing her mic offstage and jumping off the platform to catch a football.
While Gaga absolutely did her thing, the funniest moment of the night was when she took that giant leap of faith from the stadium’s highrise. Her fans quickly took notice of Gaga’s determination on Twitter.
Others compared Gaga to the professional wrestler Sting and SpongeBob SquarePants.
And some put the dangerous jump into perspective.
