Beyoncé may have originally been booked to headline Coachella’s second night, but that didn’t stop Lady Gaga pulling out everything to enthral the California crowd.
Playing a set littered with huge hits and Joanne tracks, the esteemed singer also debuted new single ‘The Cure’.
Moments after stampeding through the summer-tinged pop anthem, Gaga announcing the track’s immediate release online. You can listen below through Spotify below.
Gaga replaced Beyoncé as the second Coachella headliner — Radiohead played yesterday — following Queen B’s pregnancy. Tomorrow, Kendrick Lamar will headline the festival, just three days after releasing the album DAMN.
Internet sleuths have been discussing the chances of Lamar releasing another album Easter Sunday, something that has yet to materialise.
Lady Gaga performs at Super Bowl LI
Lady Gaga performs at Super Bowl LI
-
1/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Patrick Smith/Getty
-
2/24
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
3/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Tom Pennington/Getty
-
4/24
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
5/24
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
6/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Ezra Shaw/Getty
-
7/24
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at Houston NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, February 5, 2017.
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
8/24
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
9/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Ezra Shaw/Getty
-
10/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
-
11/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Al Bello/Getty
-
12/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty
-
13/24
Getty Images
-
14/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Ezra Shaw/Getty
-
15/24
Getty Images
-
16/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Ezra Shaw/Getty
-
17/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Ezra Shaw/Getty
-
18/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Elsa/Getty
-
19/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Getty Images
-
20/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Gregory Shamus/Getty
-
21/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Tom Pennington/Getty
-
22/24
Getty Images
-
23/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Patrick Smith/Getty
-
24/24
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Patrick Smith/Getty
Meanwhile, Gaga will embark on a world tour later this year for album Joanne. Before the album’s release, the singer played numerous ‘dive bars’ across the United States, more recently headlining the Super Bowl half-time show. Gaga will also lead a remake of A Star is Born, recording vocals live for the film.Reuse content