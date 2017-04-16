Beyoncé may have originally been booked to headline Coachella’s second night, but that didn’t stop Lady Gaga pulling out everything to enthral the California crowd.

Playing a set littered with huge hits and Joanne tracks, the esteemed singer also debuted new single ‘The Cure’.

Moments after stampeding through the summer-tinged pop anthem, Gaga announcing the track’s immediate release online. You can listen below through Spotify below.

Gaga replaced Beyoncé as the second Coachella headliner — Radiohead played yesterday — following Queen B’s pregnancy. Tomorrow, Kendrick Lamar will headline the festival, just three days after releasing the album DAMN.

Internet sleuths have been discussing the chances of Lamar releasing another album Easter Sunday, something that has yet to materialise.

Meanwhile, Gaga will embark on a world tour later this year for album Joanne. Before the album’s release, the singer played numerous ‘dive bars’ across the United States, more recently headlining the Super Bowl half-time show. Gaga will also lead a remake of A Star is Born, recording vocals live for the film.