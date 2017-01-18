Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show sounds nuts

The Super Bowl halftime show is any artist's biggest chance to create a true showstopper moment.

And Lady Gaga's certainly intent not to waste that shot, reportedly aiming for a stunt that's so ambitious it's left lawyers and technicians sweating with anxiety. For once, the artist doesn't want to bring the roof down - she wants to sing on it.

Page Six claims Gaga has concocted a plan to sing from the top of NRG Stadium's dome in Houston as part of her halftime show stint at Super Bowl 51.

Though insiders are stating "her team is worried" about the potential technical and safety issues that would arise from the stunt, Gaga is apparently "all for it" and "pushing to do it".

"They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome," a source claims, with the option to potentially "airlift" her to the stadium's retractable fabric roof.

However, the dizzying complexities of trying to arrange insurance for such a stunt will potentially see Gaga instead perform it as part of a pre-taped commercial in the lead-up to the game, "depending on what they actually figure out is doable".

Lady Gaga's representatives have been contacted for comment.

Super Bowl 51 will take place on 5 February.