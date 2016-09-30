Earlier this month, Lady Gaga released the first single from her new album Joanne earlier this month among rumours she would be headlining the Super Bowl half-time show.

Turns out, the rumours are true, Gaga will be playing the prestigious gig, following in the footsteps of Katy Perry, Coldplay, and Madonna in recent years.

“It's not an illusion,” she wrote on Twitter in reference to her latest single “Perfect Illusion.” She continued: “The rumours are true. This year the Super Bowl goes Gaga!”

Considering this year's Halftime Show received mixed reactions due to its strange blending of performances from Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars, the idea of handing full control to Gaga seems a sound decision. Gaga’s headline slot takes place on the 5 February 2017.

Recently, Gaga spoke openly about her new album with Zane Lowe, telling the Beats 1 host: “When Mark [Ronson, collaborator] and I wrote it, the decision to name the album that was in tribute to my father’s sister who died when she was 19.

“He was younger than her. She was very sick with lupus. The death of her in his family and life left a scar that never healed. As I returned to my home life and spending time with my friends and family and getting out of the mainstream limelight for a minute, the experiences of our family and our challenges that make us who we are.”