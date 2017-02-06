Joanne is coming to a city near you.

Following her showstopper Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga has announced her Joanne World Tour for 2017; starting on 1 August in Vancouver, before debuting a European leg on 22 September in Barcelona, and returning to North America for dates in November and December.

She'll also be hitting up the UK for three (announced so far) dates: London's O2 Arena on 9 October, Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on 15 October, and Manchester Arena on 17 October.

Tickets go on sale Friday, 10 February for her Barcelona, Paris, Zurich, Hamburg, Berlin, and Koln dates. On Monday, 13 February, tickets will go on sale for the first leg of her North American tour as well as the rest of the European dates, with the second leg of the North American tour going on sale 20 February.

You can check out the full dates below, alongside when tickets will become available - you can find out more information on how to purchase them here.

1-Aug-17 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena (tickets on sale Mon. Feb. 13)

3-Aug-17 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place (Mon. Feb. 13)

5-Aug-17 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome (Mon. Feb. 13)

8-Aug-17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum (Mon. Feb. 13)

11-Aug-17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena (Mon. Feb. 13)

13-Aug-17 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park (Stadium) (Mon. Feb. 13)

The Simpsons predicted Lady Gaga's super bowl halftime show in 2012

15-Aug-17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center (Mon. Feb. 13)

19-Aug-17 - Omaha, NB - CenturyLink Center (Mon. Feb. 13)

21-Aug-17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center (Mon. Feb. 13)

23-Aug-17 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena (Mon. Feb. 13)

25-Aug-17 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field (Stadium) (Mon. Feb. 13)

28-Aug-17 - New York City, NY - Citi Field (Stadium) (Mon. Feb. 13)

1-Sep-17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park (Stadium) (Mon. Feb. 13)

4-Sep-17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre (Mon. Feb. 13)

6-Sep-17 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre (Mon. Feb. 13)

10-Sep-17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center (Mon. Feb. 13)

15-Sep-17 - Rio De Janeiro, BR - Rock In Rio Festival (Thu. Apr. 6)

22-Sep-17 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi (Fri. Feb. 10)

Lady Gaga performs at Super Bowl LI







24 show all Lady Gaga performs at Super Bowl LI













































1/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty

2/24 Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

3/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty

4/24 Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

5/24 Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

6/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty

7/24 Singer Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at Houston NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, February 5, 2017. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

8/24 Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

9/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty

10/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

11/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Al Bello/Getty

12/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

13/24 Getty Images

14/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty

15/24 Getty Images

16/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty

17/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty

18/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Elsa/Getty

19/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Getty Images

20/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gregory Shamus/Getty

21/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty

22/24 Getty Images

23/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty

24/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty



24-Sep-17 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion (Fri. Feb. 10)

26-Sep-17 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum (Fri. Feb. 10)

29-Sep-17 - Hamburg, DE - Barclaycard Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

1-Oct-17 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis (Mon. Feb. 13)

3-Oct-17 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome (Mon. Feb. 13)

6-Oct-17 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

9-Oct-17 - London, UK - O2 Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

15-Oct-17 - Birmingham, UK - Barclaycard Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

17-Oct-17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

21-Oct-17 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena (Mon. Feb. 13)

23-Oct-17 - Stockholm, SE - Ericsson Globe (Mon. Feb. 13)

26-Oct-17 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

28-Oct-17 - Koln, DE - Lanxess Arena (Fri. Feb. 10)

5-Nov-17 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Mon. Feb. 20)

7-Nov-17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (Mon. Feb. 20)

10-Nov-17 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun (Mon. Feb. 20)

13-Nov-17 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

15-Nov-17 - Kansas City, KS - Sprint Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

16-Nov-17 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

19-Nov-17 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

20-Nov-17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Consol Energy Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

28-Nov-17 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena (Mon. Feb. 20)

30-Nov-17 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena (Mon. Feb. 20)

Lady Gaga jumped from the roof at the Super Bowl

1-Dec-17 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (Mon. Feb. 20)

3-Dec-17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

5-Dec-17 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

8-Dec-17 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

9-Dec-17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena (Mon. Feb. 20)

12-Dec-17 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center (Mon. Feb. 20)

14-Dec-17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena (Mon. Feb. 20)