Lady Gaga put on quite a show for the assembled spectators at Super Bowl 51 joining the ranks of former halftime performers Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry and Beyonce.

The 30-year-old artist performed a rendition of some of her biggest hits including “Just Dance,” “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance” at the Houston, Texas stadium.

She completed her 12-minute set with no interruptions opening with “God Bless America” and delivering a stirring version of Woodie Guthrie's “This Land is Your Land” - a decision many are assuming to be a dig at Donald Trump and his administration in light of the (now lifted) travel ban.

You can watch the full set below.

Lady Gaga's full halftime performance just in case you missed it. you're welcome #SuperBowl https://t.co/G6Hi9HObR4 — Kardashian Reactions (@KardashianReact) February 6, 2017

Gaga ended her performance in dramatic style by jumping off a stage, a moment that has already been forever immortalised as a meme.

Other tracks she sung during her big moment included "Born This Way" and recent single "Million Reasons."

New England Patriots earned a historic comeback to beat Atlanta Falcons at this year's Super Bowl.

Trailers that were glimpsed during the sporting event included Transformers The Last Knight, The Fate of the Furious (AKA Fast & Furious 8) and the first look at season two of hit Netflix series Stranger Things.