Lana Del Rey wants you to join her hipster moon colony in video for 'Love'

Lana Del Rey might be on to something here.

The video for her first new track in 16 months, 'Love', is an invitation to pack your bags and join her on her vintage dream moon colony; flowers in your hair, and cares nowhere to be found.

Directed by Rich Lee, it's a beautiful video that plays perfectly into the track's wistful celebration of being "young and in love" - the song's original name - while working as an ode to the stranded generation of youth, finding refuge in their own romantic ideals in a world which so thoroughly rejects them.

"Look at you kids with your vintage music / Coming through satellites while cruising / You're part of the past, but no, you're the future/ Signals crossing can get confusing," she sings. "It's enough just to make you feel crazy, crazy, crazy sometimes."

"I made my first four albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed," she said in a statement, with the track having been teased through a series of cinema-style posters littered across LA.

There's no word yet on when her as-yet-untitled album will finally drop, with it now nearly being two years since her LP Honeymoon was released in September 2015.