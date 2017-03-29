Lana Del Rey announces new album Lust for Life with bewitching video

Following the release of new single ‘Love’, Lana Del Rey asked her followers to take part in a special ritual to rid the world of Donald Trump.

The singer was, in part, teasing a forthcoming, which will be titled Lust For Life, as detailed in a recently released teaser.

Throughout the clip, Del Rey once again uses the witch-like theme, appearing as a somewhat ghost moving around a room which happens to be in the Hollywood sign’s ‘H’.

"As we transition out of one era into another one, there’s no place I’d rather be then smack dab in the middle of Hollyweird, making this record for you,” she says.

My new record - Lust For Life - is coming soon pic.twitter.com/cm6QV0gjkX — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) 29 March 2017

Speaking about the record, Del Rey previously said: “I made my first 4 albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed.”

She also added that, due to the politically turbulent situation, the songs has become somewhat more socially aware. No release date for Lust for Life has been announced, we only have an ETA of ‘coming soon’.