Lana Del Rey is back - and she's dreamier than ever.

After teasing the arrival of her first track in 16 months by littering a series of cinema-style posters across LA, the artist has finally dropped 'Love' on her YouTube channel, with the song now available to purchase on iTunes.

It's a classically Del Rey song wistfully celebrating being "young and in love" - the track's original name - while working as an ode to the stranded generation of youth, clinging to romantic ideals in a world which so thoroughly rejects them.

"Look at you kids with your vintage music / Coming through satellites while cruising / You're part of the past, but no, you're the future/ Signals crossing can get confusing," she sings. "It's enough just to make you feel crazy, crazy, crazy sometimes."

"I made my first four albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed," she said in a statement (via Rolling Stone).

There's no word yet on when her as-yet-untitled album will finally drop, with it now nearly being two years since her LP Honeymoon was released in September 2015, though a video for 'Love' directed by Rich Lee should materialise soon.