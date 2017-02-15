Laverne Cox has described the moment she finally met her idol Beyonce, when they both attended the 59th Grammy Awards in LA.

The actress, who is currently promoting her new CBS show Doubt, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and raptured about what happened when she finally spoke with the Lemonade artist.

"Stephen, I met the queen," she said, when the host showed the audience a photo from her Instagram of the two together. "I met the queen!"

Apparently Cox cried before and after meeting Beyonce but managed to keep her composure for the big moment.

She described her delight when she caught Beyonce's eye at the Staples Center and the pregnant artist got out of her chair to greet her.

"She got up for me!" Cox said, clearly genuinely touched.

She was so thrilled about the moment she posted not one but four different photos of the encounter on her Instagram.

This finally happened. I was so beside myself with joy, wonderment and awe of the majestic that is the queen I forgot to hold in my stomach and give you face. But I met #QueenBey y'all. #Grammys My new show @doubtcbs premieres Wednesday at 10pm only on #CBS A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

Cox also spoke about her award presentation at the Grammys where she encouraged the audience to Google the name Gavin Grimm.

Grimm is currently set to attend the Supreme Court on 28 March for a case involving trans rights.

"Anti-trans bathroom bills are not really about bathrooms," Cox explained. "They're about whether or not trans people have the right to exist in public space. Because if we can't use public bathrooms, we can't go to schools. We can't work. We can't go to health care facilities.

"So it's really about us having a right to exist in public space, and I exist and I have a right to exist in public space."