After making a surprise appearance at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert, Liam Gallagher has maintained his place among the headlines by attacking brother Noel.

Notably, the ex-Oasis frontman played classic ‘Live Forever’ with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, igniting a huge singalong around Manchester’s 50,000-capacity Old Trafford.

Gallagher has previously spoken harshly about Martin, once saying he “looks like a geography teacher” and likening the singer to a “plant pot”.

However, talking about Coldplay and Martin with a Dutch radio station after playing Pinkpop Festival, Gallagher was much more positive.

One Love Manchester







12 show all One Love Manchester





















1/12 Concert goers queue outside Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Music fans embrace outside the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

3/12 A woman sunbathes as police officers patrol around Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Manchester residents cheer as survivors walk to Old Trafford cricket grounds for the concert @AlexScapensMEN/Twitter

5/12 Women wearing I Love MCR T-shirts arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Armed police look-on as fans begin to arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 One Love Manchester Benefit Concert fans.

8/12 One Love Manchester Benefit Concert.

9/12 The crowd at the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert.

10/12 AP

11/12 Gary Barlow has tweeted a picture of Take That backstage with Ariana Grande. Grande said she wanted to return to the "incredibly brave city" to spend time with her fans and to "honour and raise money for the victims and their families".

12/12 Take That with Robbie Williams - Music fans have said they had to attend the Manchester benefit concert to show they were determined to "stay strong and carry on", despite recent attacks.

“They’ve never sounded so good have they, Coldplay?” he said. “I was like, ‘F**king hell, you sound good man. I take back everything I’ve ever said about you. You sound f**king really good.'”

When asked about being linked with Coldplay into the future due to the duet, he said: “I don’t mind. Listen, man. They’re all right man. Chris is cool.”

Gallagher recently called brother Noel a ‘sad f**k’ for not appearing at the One Love Manchester concert, a spokesperson for Noel explaining: "He's been out of the country on a longstanding family trip since before the concert was announced and is unable to attend.”

The concert also featured appearances by Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus, viewers around the world donating £2 million in just three hours while they were performing.