Liam Gallagher will play a charity gig in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, he has announced.

The former Oasis frontman and now solo artist is set to play the O2 Ritz on 30 May as part of his mini tour, with all proceeds donated to the Manchester Evening News' fundraising appeal.

Gallagher said he decided to donate all of the proceeds from the gig to "help pick people up".

Speaking to the MEN he said: "I just knew I had to. I'm not in it for the money. The gig was going to happen anyway and we all have to do what we can.

"I want to try and help pick people up. People like me, doing what we do, it's our duty to give people a good time."

He continued: "It's outrageous. Just so sad. What can you do? It's just f***ing out of order. There are kids and people dying all over the world. And for what?

"I'd gone to bed early - about 10pm - then got up in the morning to a text from my other brother saying what had gone on and I put the TV on. It's just unbelievable."

Manchester crowd sing Oasis song after minute's silence

The Manchester date will launch Gallagher's tour which will see him play shows at Electric Ballroom in Brixton, London, plus performances in Dublin and Glasgow.

The full dates are:

30 May - The Ritz, Manchester - tickets

1 June - Electric Brixton, London - tickets

10 June - Olympia Theatre, Dublin - tickets

11 June - Barrowlands - tickets

He recently announced details of his first solo single 'Wall of Glass'. His debut solo record, As You Were, is set for release in October.