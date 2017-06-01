Captain Ska's general election protest song targeting the Conservatives, 'Liar Liar Ge2017' is on course to reach the top of the charts, but radio stations are still refusing to play it.

The track, which mocks Theresa May and outlines what the band see as her hypocrisies, is currently the most downloaded song on Amazon in Britain and iTunes in the UK, meaning it will certainly chart very highly on Sunday, possibly becoming UK No.1 in the Top 40, but it has yet to receive a single play on mainstream radio due to impartiality rules.

“We do not ban songs or artists, however our editorial guidelines require us to remain impartial and the UK is currently in an election period so we will not be playing the song,” BBC Radio 1 said in a statement.

A Change.org petition entitled 'Force Radio Stations to play Captain SKA's "Liar Liar GE2017"' has already attracted nearly 4,000 signatures however.

"[The refusal to play the song] is shameful and outlines the censorship in this country - now the music we hear is selected for us," petition filer Laurence Ejraee wrote.

"A song writer from Captain SKA has stated, "This can only be seen as an attempt by the media owners to undermine public opinion. Thousands of people have downloaded this track and we demand that it is aired as any other song would be".

"This is against what the charts should be about. I am demanding Capital FM, Heart and future chart shows (such as the BBC Radio 1) air the song "Liar Liar GE2017" like all other songs would be."

Captain Ska told the Guardian they were “overwhelmed” by the song's success and "just so glad the musical message is resonating.”