Lil Uzi Vert pulls wild stage dive at Rolling Loud Festival

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert made a leap of faith at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami last night, jumping into the crowd from the top of a stage construction.

"This boy crazy" one of the many crowd members who filmed the approx. twenty-foot leap wrote on Instagram.

Lil Uzi pulled the stunt during his hit song 'Money Longer', as fans danced under the palm trees.

This boy crazy #liluzivert #rollingloud #lit A post shared by Diego Milan (@mrdiegoescobar) on May 7, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

All My Friends Are Dead Push Me To The Edge @liluzivert @arsenic #liluzivert #rollingloud #xotourlife A post shared by 1633 (@sixteenthirtythree) on May 7, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

hslgjkhsgkglks Luv Is Rage 2 confirmed classic pic.twitter.com/RxuPrhWTeg — glock (@Glock__Lesnar) May 8, 2017

The rapper is riding high right now following the success of his latest track 'XO TOUR Llif3', which is set to to feature on his new album LUV is Rage 2.

The Florida festival was also graced by Kendrick Lamar, who played new DAMN. tracks 'DNA', 'Humble' and more along with classics like 'Alright', 'Bitch Don't Kill My Vibe' and 'Backseat Freestyle'.