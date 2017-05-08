Lil Uzi Vert pulls wild stage dive at Rolling Loud Festival

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert made a leap of faith at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami last night, jumping into the crowd from the top of a stage construction.
"This boy crazy" one of the many crowd members who filmed the approx. twenty-foot leap wrote on Instagram.
Lil Uzi pulled the stunt during his hit song 'Money Longer', as fans danced under the palm trees.
The rapper is riding high right now following the success of his latest track 'XO TOUR Llif3', which is set to to feature on his new album LUV is Rage 2.
The Florida festival was also graced by Kendrick Lamar, who played new DAMN. tracks 'DNA', 'Humble' and more along with classics like 'Alright', 'Bitch Don't Kill My Vibe' and 'Backseat Freestyle'.
- More about:
- Lil Uzi Vert