Live At Leeds Festival has announced its second wave of names for the 2017 festival.

Future Islands will headline a special Live At Leeds: Welcome Party the day before the festival kicks off.

The band just revealed a new record, The Far Field, and a gorgeous new single 'Ran' which you can hear below:

Also announced are: Brit Critics Choice award winner Rag 'N' Bone Man, Nothing But Thieves, Honeyblood, Temples, The Hunna, Clean Cut Kid, Tom Grennan, DMA's and HMLTD.

The Hunna said: "Last year for [at Live at Leeds] was an introduction for us. This year we have even more to prove... be ready," while DMA's offered the succinct: "Last year was sick."

They join an already-diverse range of acts that includes Let's Eat Grandma, Slaves, The Pigeon Detectives, The Amazons, Black Honey, Teleman and Jagwar Ma.

Rag 'N' Bone Man has proven himself has one of the biggest voices of 2017 and is set to release his debut album this year.

The Independent is proud to be an official partner of Live At Leeds 2017. The festival takes place on 29 April - tickets are on sale now.