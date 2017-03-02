Live At Leeds festival adds new acts to lineup including Frightened Rabbit, AJ Tracey and Vant

More acts have been added to the lineup for Live At Leeds Festival.

​Frightened Rabbit, AJ Tracey and Vant will perform, along with Rationale, Seafrent, Dead Pretties, Liv Dawson, Strong Asian Mothers and The Age of Luna.

They join the likes of Brit Award-winner Rag 'n' Bone Man, Slaves, White Lies and The Amazons for the festival taking place across the city on 29 April.

Speaking about the announcement Vant said: "So excited to be returning to Live at Leeds for the second time, one of our favourites. YORKSHIRE! YORKSHIRE!"

Rationale commented: "I'm really excited to play Live at Leeds this year. I've seen some of my favourite acts perform here so it's really awesome to be on the bill this time round."

The Independent caught up with Frightened Rabbit to see how they're feeling about playing the festival and what their plans are for the rest of 2017.

How are the band feeling about the festival?

We can't wait to come back to Leeds. We played this festival a few years back and the whole city was buzzing so we're looking forward to being involved in that again and hopefully catching some other bands too.

What have Frightened Rabbit been up to recently?

We just came back from a tour in Ireland and we are filling in the gaps between trips by starting the demo process for the next record. It's a long process usually so it's good to get started early!

What are your plans for the rest of the year?

We have a few festivals in the summer over here and in the US. We will keep writing too and hopefully get to a point by the end of the year where we have a bunch of songs we can look to record and release at some point next year.

Live at Leeds takes place on 29 April [The Independent has partnered up with the festival and has its own stage!] - tickets are available now.