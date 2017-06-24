Lord Buckethead made a special appearance at Glastonbury Festival where he introduced Sleaford Mods to the Park Stage.

"I shall simply ask you to give two big cheers," he began. "No.1, to wish a very happy 10th birthday to The Park stage.

"And no.2, to welcome to the stage, a fantastic act from planet Earth: the unassailable, the irreplaceable, the unfathomable... Sleaford Mods!"

Glastonbury 2017







27 show all Glastonbury 2017



















































1/27 Dua Lipa performs on the John Peel Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23, 2017 Getty Images

2/27 Revellers dance as they listen to Circa Waves perform on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017 Reuters

3/27 Festival goers at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

4/27 Reuters

5/27 Festivalgoers watching Blossoms on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset PA

6/27 EPA

7/27 Actor Johnny Depp poses on a Cadillac before presenting his film ‘The Libertine’, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival Reuters

8/27 Fans cheer as American actor Johnny Depp makes his entrance at Cinemageddon during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset EPA

9/27 US actor Johnny Depp attends the Cinemageddon event as part of the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm EPA

10/27 Cineramageddon ushers Daisy Peters (left), from Shepton Mallet, and Tamsin Walton, from Pilton, before an appearance by Johnny Depp for a screening of The Libertine, during the Glastonbury Festival PA

11/27 Festival-goers pose at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm on 22 June EPA

12/27 Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival on 22 June, 2017 Reuters

13/27 An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on 22 June, 2017 PA

14/27 People gather to watch the sun set as temperatures reach record levels at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

15/27 Festival goers enjoy themselves as the gates open at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton Getty

16/27 A festival goer arrives at Glastonbury Festival Site on 21 June in Glastonbury, England Getty

17/27 Getty

18/27 Getty

19/27 Getty

20/27 Revellers sing and dance by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset Reuters

21/27 Festival founder Michael Eavis arrives to attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary Getty

22/27 People attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary being shown at the new night time area Cinemaggedon on June 21, 2017 Getty

23/27 Getty

24/27 Getty

25/27 The sun sets at the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

26/27 Fireworks illuminate the night sky at the end of the first day at the Glastonbury Festival on 21 June Getty

27/27 Reuters

Buckethead gained 249 votes in the recent general election, which he described as a “new Buckethead record”.

Before the vote on June 8 he handed out 38,300 flyers which read: "Strong, not entirely stable, leadership. Vote Lord Buckethead for the most powerful protest vote in the galaxy."

Buckethead – whether the same person beneath the costume or not – also ran against Margaret Thatcher in 1987 and John Major in 1992.

Speaking to the Guardian after his appearance he gave some thoughts on how Brexit negotiations have been going.

“Could I negotiate Brexit better than Theresa May and David Davis? Yes,” Buckethead responded.

“Could a slightly mouldy pain au chocolat negotiate Brexit better than Theresa May and David Davis? Yes. So yes I could, but whether I should is another matter.”

Asked what advice he would give May and Davis for Brexit, he said: “Be sophisticated, the Europeans are a smart bunch.

"There was a photograph the other day of the negotiating team from Great Britain and the negotiating team from Europe and the team from Europe looked so much smarter, they looked smarter sartorially, intellectually, and they had women, which is something British diplomats seem to have forgotten."