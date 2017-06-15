Lorde is making her return with Melodrama, with one of the most anticipated albums of the year, and is set to perform her new material on tour later in the year.

The album is set for release on 16 June 2017, and so far has seen the release of singles 'Green Light', 'Liability', 'Perfect Places' and 'Sober'.

Recent reports claim the album has leaked a day early, despite efforts by her team to keep it under wraps.

Lorde will play a few dates in the UK from September to October at the following venues:

26 September - O2 Apollo, Manchester,

27 September - Alexandra Palace, London

30 September - Brighton Centre, Brighton

1 October - O2 Academy, Birmingham

2 October - O2 Academy, Glasgow

During her dates in the UK and the rest of Europe Lorde will be supported by Khalid.

Tickets will be available on general release via Ticketmaster on 16 June.

Speaking about her sudden fame aged 16 in a recent interview, Lorde told Rolling Stone in a cover interview that she had an "emotional renaissance" after the release of her debut album Pure Heroine.

"It kind of takes a second, I learned," she said, "to write your way out of the record you just made."

Melodrama, the new album from Lorde, is out on 16 June