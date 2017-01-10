Lorde recently announced her first full performance in three years at Coachella Fetival, and now she's getting fans all worked up by teasing her dream of a new all-female supergroup.

Posing with Carly Rae Jepsen and Charli XCX, Lorde suggested the trio form "a hot girl band", and fans were definitely keen on the idea.

Charli XCX replied to Lorde's post and declared: "We are a hot girl band... promise me no one['s gonna go solo?".

(Twitter/@ FckyeahCharli )





Lorde is set to release new material this year after hinting at work on her second album in 2016.

Charli XCX is also expected to release a follow-up to 2015's Sucker, revealing in an interview with the Evening Standard that it will be "the most pop thing I've done".

"I'm just finishing it but I can't say anything yet," she said. "I've been in LA chilling and it's great to be back in London."

The singer-songwriter also submitted tracks fot the forthcoming Blondie album.