As contestants gear up for the first round of semi-finals for this year's Eurovision Song Contest, here are the facts you need to know about UK entry, Lucie Jones:

The 26-year-old is from Pentyrch, a village in Cardiff. She appeared on The X Factor in 2009, where she made it into the live shows.

She was given her marching orders after facing Irish twins Jedward in a bottom two sing-off. Since then she has also appeared on stage in shows such as Legally Blonde and Ghost The Musical.

Jones will perform the song 'Never Give Up On You' at the big Eurovision showdown this weekend. She is currently 10th favourite to win.

The track was penned by former Eurovision entrant Emmelie de Forest, The Treatment and songwriter Lawrie Martin.

Preparing for the contest, Jones has said she is focusing on delivering the best performance she possibly can ahead of the contest and is ignoring outside political disputes.

The first Eurovision semi-final takes place on 9 May and will air on BBC4 at 8pm, while the second semi-final airs at the same time on 11 May.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will air on BBC1 on Saturday 13 May at 8pm.