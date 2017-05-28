As proof that the people of Manchester will not be cowed by fear, around 50,000 music fans gathered together to attend the city's first major gig since the Manchester Arena bombing.

Greater Manchester bands The Courteeners, The Charlatans, Blossoms, and Cabbage all took to the stage at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground for the sold-out show, paying emotional tribute to the victims and to the spirit of Manchester at large.

Billboard reports heightened security at the event, with armed officers stationed outside of the venue, alongside tightened security checks which saw attendees warned not to bring bags or rucksacks with them, with every concert-goer searched before entry. Roads around the venue were also closed for the event.

Wearing an 'I heart MCR' t-shirt, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray read out a poem in tribute to the city: "A grey Tuesday morning, ‘neath Lancastrian skies. We wake once again to wipe tears from our eyes. Forced to wear robes of weakness and pity. As cowards attack the very heart of our city."

"For a time our strut is reduced to a stagger. But make no mistake, we’ll rekindle our swagger. We’ll learn to live with another deep scar. If you think you can beat us, you don’t know who we are."

Fray also accompanied the poem with a solo acoustic rendition of Oasis' 'Dont' Look Back in Anger', which has taken special significance after a crowd, gathered in the city centre for a minute's silence to honour the victims, then spontaneously broke into the classic anthem. "Thanks for being brave and coming down, because it can’t have been easy," Fray ended the set with.

An attack by a suicide bomber left 22 dead and over 100 injured at Manchester Arena, right after the closing moments of a concert held by Ariana Grande last Monday.