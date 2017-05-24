Rocked by the news of the terror attack at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert which killed 22 fans, musicians have postponed UK shows out of respect.

Blondie and Take That are among the acts to have decided not to perform last night, while, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes and more will keep their scheduled European dates.

"Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at The Manchester Arena we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all," Take That wrote on Twitter.

Blondie's Debbie Harry posted a similar tweet meanwhile: "Out of respect for the victims of the terrible attack at the Manchester Arena last night we will not go ahead with the performance scheduled for this evening at the Round Chapel in Hackney, London.

Manchester attack: Theresa May raises terror threat rating to 'critical'

...we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. — Take That (@takethat) May 23, 2017

"We are working to reschedule the event, and we will communicate details as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding."

Justin Bieber's fans meanwhile have been pleading him on Twitter to cancel his planned upcoming UK shows.

​Ariana Grande has suspended her world tour following the tragic events of Monday night, which saw 22 killed and 59 injured by suicide bomber Salman Ramadan Abedi.

Manchester Arena said in a statement: "Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night and the ongoing police investigation, the scheduled concerts for Thursday 25, Friday 26 and Saturday 27 May at Manchester Arena have been postponed.

"Further details will be released as soon as possible."

Theresa May has announced the terror threat level in the UK is being raised to "critical" and soldiers will now be deployed on the streets to protect key sites, in a significant escalation of the policing response following the attack.