Mariah Carey’s semi-disastrous New Year’s Eve performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest has proven quite controversial.

Numerous sources, from both Dick Clark productions and Carey’s camp, have spoken about the incident, with the singer merely responding on Twitter with a GIF of herself.

Finally, Carey has broken her silence, speaking to Entertainment Weekly about what happened and how she’s been left feeling about everything.

Addressing her general feelings about the performance, Carey decided to mainly discuss the legacy of Dick Clark and how ‘mortified’ like her.

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” she told the publication. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

Speaking about appearing on TV shows in future, Carey said she was not put off but would be less trusting of anyone outside her team. Fan support, she says, has been incredible.

Meanwhile, her manager gave more details into exactly what happened on the night, explaining how various earpieces were broken on the night.