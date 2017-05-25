Mariah Carey has posted a touching tribute to one of the victims of the Manchester attack.

29-year-old PR manager Martyn Hett was confirmed as one of the Ariana Grande fans killed at the Manchester Arena after a lone suicide bomber detonated a device inside the venue foyer, shortly after the concert had ended.

Hett was beloved on social media and tributes have been pouring in since the news of his death emerged. He was described as "iconic and beautiful" by his friend Russell Hayward, who added: "He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention."

As made clear by his social media posts, Hett was a huge Mariah Carey fan.

Posting a photo of Hett on Instagram where he sported a (one of apparently many) Mariah Carey T-shirt, the pop star wrote: "Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett.

"We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC."

The post was noticed by Hett's brother Dan, who recently posted a message on Twitter thanking people for "love and support" following the attack."I was a little dubious about Martyn's recent bold social media move, but it worked," he wrote.

Hett was famous and beloved on social media for his outgoing personality, along with his now-iconic Deidre Barlow tattoo.