The person on everybody's lips following the 2016 Mercury Prize is deservedly grime artist Skepta who went away with the coveted prize at last night's ceremony (15 September).

The 33-year-old won for Konnichiwa beating albums released by Radiohead, Michael Kiwanuka and David Bowie.

Such is the format of the ceremony that each act takes to the stage to perform a track from their nominated record. In place of Bowie - who was nominated posthumously for Blackstar - was Michael C. Hall, the lead actor in Lazarus, the play filled with songs from the musician's back catalogue. The Dexter actor paid tribute to the artist with a haunting performance of the play's title track.

It was down to Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker to announce the winner at last night's ceremony.

"If David Bowie was looking down on us here tonight," he said, "he would want the 2016 Mercury Prize to go to... Skepta."

Blackstar was released two days before Bowie passed away in January.

Following a popular run in the US, the production of Lazarus will be brought to London next month.