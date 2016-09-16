This year’s Mercury Prize was notable for a number of reasons - a spectacular rendition of David Bowie’s “Lazarus” by Michael C Hall, Skepta’s win - yet there was one massive behind the scenes change that affected the awards substantially for everyone involved.

Instead of judges voting on all twelve albums, the public was asked to pick the six final albums to be judged by the panel, therefore giving an advantage to those with a substantial online following.

The final six included Radiohead’s A Moon Shaped Pool, David Bowie’s Blackstar, Laura Mvula’s The Drawing Room, Michael Kiwanuka’s Love And Hate, The 1975’s I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It (the album with the highest public vote), and Skepta’s Konichiwa.

That meant the likes of Anohni, Bat For Lashes, and Jamie Woon were not voted on by the judges, therefore standing no chance of winning.

Unsurprisingly, one of the contestants who didn’t make the final cut, The Comet Is Coming’s bassist King Shabaka, was annoyed the awards now favour those with an already big fanbase.

“I don’t like the public vote. Some of the acts obviously have big capital behind them from major labels, which gives them bigger fanbases to have more people to vote for them,” he told NME.

“For the little guys like us, who only have 2,000 Facebook followers, we’re obviously going to get less votes. So the vote skews the prize towards the acts who have a good set-up from the beginning.”