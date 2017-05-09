Muse tease new single and video on social media

Muse have teased fans with a clip of what looks/sounds like a new track plus a video, featuring the words: "Coming soon."
The band revealed in March that they were back to work at Air Studios in London, and the trio - Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard - have been teasing new music for months.
Last month Bellamy uploaded a video to his Instagram showing him with a guitar, offering feedback to producers after listening back to a track.
He captioned the post with: "Back in the studio. New song coming soon..."
On 1 May he also posted a photo of his son Bing wearing a visor (also seen in the video) with the caption: "Bing on set..."
Given how vocal Bellamy is on politics in Muse's music and everything that's happened since the release of their last album Drones, it would be a surprise if this new work isn't as politically-charged as their last.
Muse are confirmed to headline this year's Reading & Leeds festival alongside Kasabian and Eminem - their first headline slot at the festival since 2011.
At the time of the announcement organiser Melvin Benn said: "I'm thrilled to be able to announce Muse as the first headliner for Reading and Leeds 2017.
"Their incredible live show promises to be an unforgettable performance."
- More about:
- Muse
- matt bellamy
- Kasabian
- Reading and Leeds 2017
- Eminem