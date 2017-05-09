Muse tease new single and video on social media

Muse have teased fans with a clip of what looks/sounds like a new track plus a video, featuring the words: "Coming soon."

The band revealed in March that they were back to work at Air Studios in London, and the trio - Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard - have been teasing new music for months.

Last month Bellamy uploaded a video to his Instagram showing him with a guitar, offering feedback to producers after listening back to a track.

He captioned the post with: "Back in the studio. New song coming soon..."

On 1 May he also posted a photo of his son Bing wearing a visor (also seen in the video) with the caption: "Bing on set..."

Bing on set... A post shared by Matt Bellamy (@mattbellamy) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Given how vocal Bellamy is on politics in Muse's music and everything that's happened since the release of their last album Drones, it would be a surprise if this new work isn't as politically-charged as their last.

Muse are confirmed to headline this year's Reading & Leeds festival alongside Kasabian and Eminem - their first headline slot at the festival since 2011.

At the time of the announcement organiser Melvin Benn said: "I'm thrilled to be able to announce Muse as the first headliner for Reading and Leeds 2017.

"Their incredible live show promises to be an unforgettable performance."