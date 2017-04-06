Muse are back in the studio recording new music

Muse have announced that a new song is "coming soon" after frontman Matt Bellamy shared a video of the band in the studio.

They have been sharing photos of songwriting and recording work for the past few months - this new video shows Bellamy playing guitar with a caption saying fans should expect the song soon.

Muse are thought to be working on the follow-up to their politically-charged album Drones, which was released in 2015.

Back in the studio. New song coming soon... A post shared by Matt Bellamy (@mattbellamy) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

They are currently preparing to tour with 30 Seconds To Mars and PVRIS.

They will play their only scheduled European festival at Reading & Leeds this summer, alongside fellow headliners Kasabian and Eminem, where they may try out some of the new material.

Reports suggest that they are likely recording at Air Studios in London, where they also recorded material for The 2nd Law, Drones and Absolution.

Last year Bellamy suggested the band could try a more stripped-back sound for a new record.

"I feel like I say it every time with each album but I feel like it might be time to actually do something a bit more stripped down," he said.