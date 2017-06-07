The music video was thought to be dying for a while post MTV-era, but thanks to the internet it is more vital than ever as a means of promotion and, more importantly, an art form.

You don't necessarily need to have Beyoncé or Kendrick Lamar money to make a striking one though, as IsaiahXavier10 showed this week, making his own no budget video for M-City J.r.'s 'Addicted To My Ex'.

Panning, whipping and flipping his iPhone, his seamless creation is going down a storm on social and kind of speaks to our obsession with selfies and storifying our days.

my guy just won an entire app pic.twitter.com/rdrMBCh2k2 — ankur, (@ankurthakkar) May 18, 2017

It was made using creative video editing app Musical.ly.