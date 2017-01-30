Mykki Blanco takes down shop assistant who tells him to 'stop playing in the dresses'

Artist Mykki Blanco has released a tour diary that includes a moment where a shop assistant tries to stop him from trying on dresses.

Footage show the 'Loner' rapper confront the woman in Berlin, whom he refers to as a "nasty checkout chick", after she is heard telling him to stop "playing in the dresses".

"I bought one here last year," Blanco responds, visibly angry. "You don't know what you're talking about - stop talking to me."

The assistant attempts to defend herself by saying "I'm working here" to which Blanco immediately snaps: "And I'm shopping here."

"She thought she could talk to me that way because I am a gay man in drag," Blanco says in the video.

Deadhype, which filmed the documentary, responded to a comment which doubted the events in the video on Dazed Digital.

"Mykki was trying on items and actually ending up buying the dress, we can confirm the woman was completely rude and obnoxious," a spokesperson said.

"We stopped filming because we were all shocked that this was really happening in 2016, in a city like Berlin."

The diary documents the origin of the character and performer 'Mykki Blanco' and includes footage from his tour, and the Facebook video from his personal social media account which led to his debut rap song '5th Element'.

According to Blanco, everything started from the iconic feud between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj, where they fought over being Queens of hip hop.

"Lil Kim had Kimmy Blanco and then Nicki was Nicki and I'm Michael, so I was like 'Mykki'," he explained.