The nature of mysterious Tidal project 4:44 has finally been revealed, and it is indeed a new Jay Z album.

It will be available from 30 June for Tidal subscribers, along with - in a deal similar to his previous Samsung one for Magna Carta Holy Grail - postpaid and prepaid members of US telecoms company Sprint.

Not exactly screaming confidence in the record, Tidal is also throwing in six months of free Tidal HiFi for Sprint customers.

It remains to be seen whether 4:44 is a visual album, or if the trailer starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong'o and Danny Glover was simply a commercial (though the inconclusive end to the video suggests more is coming).

NEW HOV COMING pic.twitter.com/HmZIKARJ9H — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 19, 2017

Tidal posted a clip from a new song that will feature on the album called 'Adnis'. It hears Jay saying: "Letter to my dad that I never wrote / Speeches I prepared that I never spoke / Words on the paper that I never read / Proses never penned they stayed in my head".

It's not yet clear whether 4:44 will be a Tidal exclusive, but Jay Z is a co-owner of Tidal and has withheld most of his discography from Spotify.

Fans first speculated a new LP might be on the way when Hov signed up to play this summer's Made in America, Austin City Limits and Meadows festivals.