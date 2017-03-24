Kendrick Lamar has dropped a new track, 'The Heart Part 4', on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. Serving as a sequel to the 'Heart' demo tracks he put out before his studio albums, it sees him...

Take aim at the President:

"Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk / Tell 'em that God comin' / And Russia need a replay button, y'all up to somethin' / Electorial votes look like memorial votes / But America's truth ain't ignorin' the votes / It's blasphemy, how many gon' blast for me? / I prophesied on my last song, you laughed at me / Oh when the shit get brackin', don't you ask for me / How many leaders gon' tell you the truth after me?"

Potentially diss Drake with an apparent reworking of his 'Pound Cake' lyrics:

"Tables turn, lesson learned, my best look / You jumped sides on me, now you 'bout to meet Westbrook / Go celebrate with your team and let victory vouch you / Just know the next game played, I might slap the shit out you / Technical foul, I'm flagrant, I'm fouled / They throwin' me out, you throwin' the towel"

And reveal the release date for his new album, the last line being:

"Y'all got til April the 7th to get y'all shit together" (He did a similar tease for Good Kid Maad City on 'The Heart Part 3'.

There are several beat switch-ups in the five-minute song, which isn't as funk/jazz-orientated as his work on To Pimp a Butterfly and untitled. unmastered., instead putting his verses rather than production at the fore.

Kendrick spoke about a forthcoming record last month, saying: “My focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork. To Pimp a Butterfly was addressing the problem. I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore.”

A title for his fourth album, which follows Section.80 (2011), Good Kid Maad City (2012) and To Pimp a Butterfly (2015), has yet to be announced.