Nicki Minaj has said she will pay for fans' college tuition as long as they can prove that they are getting straight A grades.

The artist was originally posting on Twitter about a competition to give fans a chance to meet her, until one asked for help paying for college.

Minaj responded: "Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?"

Other students then jumped in, sending her details of their current financial situations along with pictures of their grades and school fees.

Some asked for as little as $100 to help cover their book costs, or money for a camera to use for a media degree, while another was so bold as to request $6,000 [$4,600], to cover his classes, accommodation, food and books.

Minaj replied: "Ok, I'll pay it. If you have proof."

At the end of the session she signed off: "Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left."

Minaj's generosity with fans is a slightly more informal take on the "celebrity scholarship".

Beyonce recently announced that she would cover university costs for four female students to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her record Lemonade.

In a statement issued on her website the artist said she wants the scholarships to "encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident".