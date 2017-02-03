Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller have collaborated on a Sine of 4 remix of Syd Arthur track 'No Peace'.

Gallagher contributes guitar on the track that sees Weller move out of his comfort zone once again.

Check out the track below:

Weller spoke Mojo in 2016 about the band: "I really love what they do. They have a different way of making music," he said.

"They’re hip to so much musical stuff and they play in a really unique way….There’s a mutual respect between us.

"They play me their new stuff and I play them mine too, and we listen to what we have to say to each other.

"I can’t really teach them anything because they know so much about music, it’s more of a friendship thing. When they came on tour I watched them every night and I thought, How the f**k are they doing that?"

The Independent premiered Syd Arthur's track 'Sun Rays' in June last year.

The band told us that their new album Apricity was "the distillation of everything we have been exploring in our music up until now".

Syd Arthur have toured with the likes of White Denim and The Strokes, and also supported Jake Bugg on his sold-out tour of the US.

Apricity was recorded to 2-inch analogue tape in California, before the band returned tot he UK and completed the final mix at their studio in Canterbury.

'No Peace' - Sine of 4 remix from Syd Arthur, Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller is out now.