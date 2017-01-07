Celebrity guests partied until 4am at Barack Obama's final White House party, with everyone from Meryl Streep to Chance the Rapper and Tom Hanks in attendance.

Guests were banned from recording inside the event but that didn't stop them from sharing the odd selfie.

Pharrell and Solange were said to have performed, while Obama himself reportedly stepped onto the dancefloor with Usher, Common and Robert DeNiro.

This is about to be an AMAZING night.... A photo posted by Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

Getting to take my Dad to the White House...Priceless. Soooo excited! Cheers! *drops mic* A photo posted by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Straight off the plane to the White House... A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

Obama Going Away Party. I'm charged up. 💪🏾💪🏾✊🏾✊🏾👔🍾👶🏾💯 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 6, 2017

Bradley Cooper, David Letterman, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Charles Barkley and George Clooney were among those said to be in attendence.

George Lucas, Samuel L Jackson, Tom Janks, Sarah Jessica Parker and Steven Spielberg were also all reportedly on the guestlist.

Rapper Wale and singer Kelly Rowland posted a photo with TV host and actor Terrence J, producer Will Packer and TV personality La La Anthony.

John Legend was pictured in a photo posted by DJ Cassidy with the caption: "The one party we'll wait in line to get into."

The one party we'll wait in line to get into... @johnlegend @chrissyteigen @jerryseinfeld @jessseinfeld @mimisam28 #whitehouse A photo posted by djcassidy (@djcassidy) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:20am PST

Actress and model Olivia Wilde shared an image of herself with partner Jason Sudeikis and said they had "stumbled" out of the White House at 4am and "celebrated 8 incredible years".

Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after a night of celebrating 8 incredible years. 😭 A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:10am PST

Mail Online reports that celebrities were fed chicken and waffles in the early hours of the morning to keep their energy levels up.

The party should be enough to make President-elect Donald Trump green with envy.

His own upcoming event, the presidential inauguration which takes place on 20 January, is struggling to find any A-list stars willing to attend and show their support.

The only acts currently set to perform at the time of writing are America's Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Radio City Rockettes.