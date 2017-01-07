Celebrity guests partied until 4am at Barack Obama's final White House party, with everyone from Meryl Streep to Chance the Rapper and Tom Hanks in attendance.
Guests were banned from recording inside the event but that didn't stop them from sharing the odd selfie.
Pharrell and Solange were said to have performed, while Obama himself reportedly stepped onto the dancefloor with Usher, Common and Robert DeNiro.
Bradley Cooper, David Letterman, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Charles Barkley and George Clooney were among those said to be in attendence.
George Lucas, Samuel L Jackson, Tom Janks, Sarah Jessica Parker and Steven Spielberg were also all reportedly on the guestlist.
Rapper Wale and singer Kelly Rowland posted a photo with TV host and actor Terrence J, producer Will Packer and TV personality La La Anthony.
John Legend was pictured in a photo posted by DJ Cassidy with the caption: "The one party we'll wait in line to get into."
Actress and model Olivia Wilde shared an image of herself with partner Jason Sudeikis and said they had "stumbled" out of the White House at 4am and "celebrated 8 incredible years".
Mail Online reports that celebrities were fed chicken and waffles in the early hours of the morning to keep their energy levels up.
The party should be enough to make President-elect Donald Trump green with envy.
His own upcoming event, the presidential inauguration which takes place on 20 January, is struggling to find any A-list stars willing to attend and show their support.
The only acts currently set to perform at the time of writing are America's Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Radio City Rockettes.
- More about:
- Barack Obama
- president obama
- Michelle Obama
- White House
- Washington DC
- John Legend
- Paul Mccartney
- Chrissy Teigan
- Meryl Streep
- Chance The Rapper
- Olivia Wilde
- George Lucas