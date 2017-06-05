The One Love Manchester benefit concert took place at Old Trafford on Sunday night, seeing scores of musicians band together to play a show for the people of the city free of charge, with all proceeds going to the Manchester Emergency Fund.

The concert was broadcast around the world and on the BBC in the UK, with all three hours, 23 minutes and 32 seconds of it going out live on Ariana Grande's YouTube channel and remaining up for everyone to watch for the foreseeable future.

At #1 in YouTube's Trending chart, it has already been viewed over 7 million times.

Police officers and security guards dance with members of the crowd at One Love Manchester

Highlights as you flick through including Coldplay's Chris Martin singing 'Don't Look Back In Anger' - the anthem of the Manchester recovery - to Ariana, him performing Oasis' 'Live Forever' with Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry's emphatic set, police officers dancing with fans and Ariana capping off the concert with a tearful rendition of 'Somewhere over the Rainbow'.

Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, Mac Miller, Little Mix, Niall Horan and more also performed.

1/12 Concert goers queue outside Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Music fans embrace outside the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

3/12 A woman sunbathes as police officers patrol around Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Manchester residents cheer as survivors walk to Old Trafford cricket grounds for the concert @AlexScapensMEN/Twitter

5/12 Women wearing I Love MCR T-shirts arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Armed police look-on as fans begin to arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 One Love Manchester Benefit Concert fans.

8/12 One Love Manchester Benefit Concert.

9/12 The crowd at the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert.

11/12 Gary Barlow has tweeted a picture of Take That backstage with Ariana Grande. Grande said she wanted to return to the "incredibly brave city" to spend time with her fans and to "honour and raise money for the victims and their families".

12/12 Take That with Robbie Williams - Music fans have said they had to attend the Manchester benefit concert to show they were determined to "stay strong and carry on", despite recent attacks.

Across the three hours the concert took place, over £2 million was donated by the public, all proceeds going towards the We Love Manchester emergency fund, set up by Manchester City Council and Red Cross.

Thanks to the phenomenal figure, the total collected by the fund has topped £10 million, with more money still pouring in.