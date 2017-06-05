Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester tribute concert was an emotional affair, for both the audience and performers.

With a star-studded line-up, millions watched from home. According to the latest figures, the concert averaged 10.9 million viewers on BBC One alone, peaking at just under 15 million.

The concert was also streamed over various commercial radio stations and broadcast in over 50 countries around the world. Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube also hosted various steams.

Due to so many platforms airing the concert, a figure for how many people around the world watched will likely take some time to calculate.

One Love Manchester







12 show all One Love Manchester





















1/12 Concert goers queue outside Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Music fans embrace outside the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

3/12 A woman sunbathes as police officers patrol around Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Manchester residents cheer as survivors walk to Old Trafford cricket grounds for the concert @AlexScapensMEN/Twitter

5/12 Women wearing I Love MCR T-shirts arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Armed police look-on as fans begin to arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 One Love Manchester Benefit Concert fans.

8/12 One Love Manchester Benefit Concert.

9/12 The crowd at the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert.

10/12 AP

11/12 Gary Barlow has tweeted a picture of Take That backstage with Ariana Grande. Grande said she wanted to return to the "incredibly brave city" to spend time with her fans and to "honour and raise money for the victims and their families".

12/12 Take That with Robbie Williams - Music fans have said they had to attend the Manchester benefit concert to show they were determined to "stay strong and carry on", despite recent attacks.

While the concert took place, over £2 million was donated to the British Red Cross's We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, taking the total raised to over £10 million.

Artists who played the concert include Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, and Mac Miller. The event — which sold out within 20 minutes — took place at Manchester’s 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

All proceeds will go towards helping those affected by the bombing that took place following Grande’s Manchester Arena concert on the 22 May. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more injured following the terrorist attack.

Earlier on in the week, Grande visited victims of the tragic attacks in hospital, the 23-year-old telling them: ”I’m so proud of you. You are so strong. You are doing really well.”

Donate to the We Love Manchester fund here.