Paris Jackson has responded to criticism after she posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram.

The model, actress and daughter of the late Michael Jackson posted a photo on her Instagram story where her breasts were censored by two ladybird emojis.

Apparently receiving a small backlash fro some of her followers, the 19-year-old then posted another photo along with a detailed post about why she was not going to apologise for the images.

"Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy," she wrote.

"Being naked is part of what makes us human. For me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. I'm usually naked when I garden. It's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do.

"Not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself."

She continued: "The human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what “flaws” you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable.

"If this makes some of you upset I completely understand and I encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but I cannot apologise for this in any way. It is who I am and I refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret."

Jackson is reportedly set to appear in her first feature film alongside the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Charlizer Theron, Thandie Newton and Joel Edgerton - directed by the latter's brother Nash Edgerton.

The movie, which has yet to be given a title, will centre around the story of Harold Soykina (David Oyelowo): A businessman caught up in the drug trade during a trip to Mexico.